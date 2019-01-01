NEWS Louis Tomlinson, Little Mix and Yungblud to take over Radio 1 on Christmas Day Newsdesk Share with :







Radio 1’s Superstar Playlists will see some of the biggest names in entertainment taking over the airwaves on BBC Radio 1 this Christmas Day, including Louis Tomlinson, Little Mix, YUNGBLUD, Emilia Clarke, John Boyega, Jodie Whittaker, Daisy Ridley and many more.



As the end of the decade approaches, Louis Tomlinson will take Radio 1 listeners back to the year 2010 when One Direction were formed on ITV’s The X Factor. Alongside playing some of his favourite Christmas tunes, he’ll be reliving some of his highlights from his time in the band, including the first time they toured America.



Little Mix loved hosting their 2018 Christmas Day show on Radio 1 so much that they are returning to do it all over again. This year, they’ll be putting their spin on a much-loved Christmas tradition as they host the ‘Drag Queen’s Speech’ with RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Divina De Campo.



YUNGBLUD will be playing out a selection of his favourite tracks, taking questions from some of his most excitable fans, and hearing from one of his former flatmates who spills the beans on what he was like to live with.



Top Gear presenters Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris will be reliving their ‘Ultimate Driving Test’ challenge where they raced round a track whilst hooked up to electric shock machines, but this time they’ll be getting electric shocks in a Christmas game of hot potato.



And joining Radio 1’s film critic Ali Plumb for the Hollywood All-Stars line-up are Emilia Clarke, John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Jodie Whittaker, Rebecca Ferguson, Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and more. The All-Stars will each be choosing their favourite Christmas songs to curate the ultimate Superstar Playlist.



Louis Tomlinson says: “I’m so excited to be back in the Radio 1 studio to host my very own show this Christmas Day! I’ll be chatting about my highlights of the last decade, and playing my favourite Christmas tracks.”



YUNGBLUD says: “I have listened to this show on Christmas day for as long as I can remember! I literally argue about albums with my family over my Christmas dinner. I guess this year I’m gonna win!”



Paddy McGuinness says: “I can’t think of anywhere else I would rather be on Christmas Day than in a windowless, soundproofed radio studio in London with Fred and Chris. I’ll console myself with the fact that I’ll get to spin some of my favourite Christmas tunes for Radio 1 listeners!”



Freddie Flintoff says: “I’ll try my best to bring some sensible conversation and classic Christmas songs to the show and reveal a few secrets about our Top Gear Christmas special in Nepal.”



To listen to Radio 1’s Superstar Playlists, tune-in on Christmas Day from 10am.