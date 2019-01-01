NEWS Shania Twain has written a song for Post Malone Newsdesk Share with :







The country music icon has revealed an unlikely collaboration with the 'Sunflower' rapper is actually on the cards and she has already penned a track for their future duet.



Appearing on Wednesday's (27.11.19) episode of panel show 'The Talk', she said: "I've written a song for us already.



"He doesn't know it yet. He knows now. So Post, I have a song for us."



The 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman' hitmaker was also inspired after meeting 'Good As Hell' star Lizzo and 'We Are Young' singer Janelle Monae at the American Music Awards over the weekend, and she wrote a song with both artists in mind.



She added: "I went home and I actually wrote a song for the three of us.



"It's called 'Sisters' and I think we are all sisters in what we do, and it was a really great new friendship that we started.



"And so I went home and wrote that song. They don't know about it yet."



Meanwhile, EDM star Diplo was lost for words when Shania interrupted his interview on the red carpet ahead of the event, and didn't think his night could get any better.



As he held hands with the 54-year-old singer, the producer gushed: "This is amazing! I'm starstruck right now. I don't know what to say, I mean, it's Shania Twain!



"This is amazing. I can't believe this happened. I thought I was gonna be early and no one was going to be here, and then I saw you and I'm like, 'I'm gonna go home now.' "



And when it was suggested that Diplo - whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz - should remix Shania's biggest hit, her 1998 single 'That Don't Impress Me Much', she was delighted to hear he'd already made one.



He said: "I play it every night, I have a remix of that already. I gotta send it to you."



Shania excitedly exclaimed: "You do? I wanna hear it!"