Melody Thornton to sit out Pussycat Dolls reunion tour

Former Pussycat Dolls member Melody Thornton will not be part of the group's upcoming reunion tour.



The star was one of the original When I Grow Up group members alongside Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar, but in an interview with Britain's The Sun newspaper, group founder Robin Antin revealed "at this time, it wasn't right" for Melody to reunite with the girls - as they head out on a U.K. arena tour in 2020 with tickets dropping Monday.



Nine dates have been announced so far, with the group kicking things off in Dublin, Ireland on 5 April, before wrapping with a show at London's The O2 on 17 April. Further dates for the jaunt have yet to be announced.



While the tour will be the first for the streamlined line-up, all five singers insisted the door "was and is always open" for her to make a comeback.



Nicole, 41, added: "Like any family, it's a relationship and you work it out.



"It's natural people are going to disagree and argue. But we always had so much respect for each other. We never had any knockdown, drag-out, crazy fights."



The news comes after Melody told Australian morning show Today Extra last week that she sought therapy after the Don't Cha hitmakers split because she struggled to deal with worldwide fame.



"I was thrust right into the spotlight. I was introduced via this really huge vehicle, the Pussycat Dolls. No one knew it was going to be as successful as it was," the 35-year-old said, adding, "You kind of lose track of yourself a little bit."

The group will reunite on the final of U.K. TV singing contest The X Factor: Celebrity on Saturday for their first performance since their 2010 split.