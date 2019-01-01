Taylor Swift and Lizzo among nominees for inaugural Girls' Choice Awards

Taylor Swift and Lizzo are among the nominees for the inaugural Girls' Choice Awards.

Shake It Off star Taylor earned herself six nominations ahead of the ceremony, including Most Empowering Music Artist of the Year and Most Empowering Song of the Year for her tune You Need to Calm Down. Meanwhile, Lizzo was right behind her with five nominations, with two of her tracks - Good as Hell featuring Ariana Grande and Tempo with Missy Elliot - up against each other in the Most Empowering Musical Collaboration of the Year category.

Ariana is up for four gongs at the awards, while Billie Eilish and Halsey are up for two and Cardi B and Dua Lipa will compete for one award each.

The Girls' Choice Awards, which will take place on 28 February and 1 March next year, are part of the Girls' Choice initiative - to "educate and empower a new generation, focusing on today’s most pressing issues and causes".

The full nominations for the Girls' Choice Awards is as follows:

Most Empowering Music Artist of the Year -

Alessia Cara

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

H.E.R.

Halsey

Lizzo

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Most Empowering Breakout Artist of the Year -

Bebe Rexha

Billie Eilish

Brittany Howard

Hayley Kiyoko

King Princess

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Summer Walker

Most Empowering Musical Collaboration of the Year -

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Don't Call Me Angel

Ciara, Melanin (feat. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls and Lala)

Idina Menzel & Evan Rachel Wood, Show Yourself (Disney’s Frozen 2 Soundtrack)

Kesha, Raising Hell (feat. Big Freedia)

Lizzo, Good as Hell (feat. Ariana Grande)

Lizzo, Tempo (feat. Missy Elliot)

Meghan Trainor Workin' on It (feat. Lennon Stella, Sasha Sloan)

Taylor Swift, Lover Remix (feat. Shawn Mendes)

Taylor Swift, ME! (feat. Brendon Urie)

Most Empowering Song of the Year (Individual Artist) -

Ariana Grande - thank u, next

Dua Lipa, Don't Start Now

Halsey, Nightmare

Kacey Musgraves, Rainbow

Lizzo, Truth Hurts

Maren Morris, GIRL

Miley Cyrus, Mother's Daughter

Rosalia, A Pale

Taylor Swift, You Need to Calm Down

Most Empowering Song of the Year (Group or Duo) -

Christina Aguilera, Fall in Line (feat. Demi Lovato)

Dolly Parton and Galantis, Faith (feat. Mr. Probz)

HAIM, Now I'm in It

Haschak Sisters, Girl Power

Hayley Kiyoko, What I Need (feat. Kehlani)

Maddie & Tae, Bathroom Floor

P!nk, Love Me Anyway (feat. Chris Stapleton)

SHAED, Thunder

Summer Walker, Come Thru (feat. Usher)

Most Empowering Music Group of the Year -

BLACKPINK

Chloe X Halle

Florence + the Machine

HAIM

Haschak Sisters

Little Mix

Maddie & Tae

Runaway June

Tegan and Sara

Most Empowering Classic Girl Power Anthem (Individual Artist) -

Aretha Franklin, Respect

Christina Aguilera, Fighter

Cyndi Lauper, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

Diana Ross, I'm Coming Out

Donna Summer, She Works Hard for the Money

Gloria Gaynor, I Will Survive

Joan Jett, Bad Reputation

Shakira, She Wolf

Shania Twain, Man! I Feel Like a Woman

Most Empowering Classic Girl Power Anthem (Group or Duo) -

Christina Aguilera, Can’t Hold Us Down (feat. Lil’ Kim)

Destiny's Child, Survivor

Dixie Chicks, Goodbye Earl

En Vogue, Free Your Mind

Fifth Harmony, That's My Girl

No Doubt, Just a Girl

Salt-N-Pepa, Let's Talk About Sex

Spice Girls, Wannabe

TLC, No Scrubs

Most Empowering Girl Power Anthem of the Decade -

Alicia Keys, Girl on Fire

Ariana Grande, God Is a Woman

Beyonce, Run the World (Girls)

Demi Lovato, Sorry Not Sorry

Katy Perry, Roar

Kelly Clarkson, Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)

Lady Gaga, Born This Way

Pink, Try

Taylor Swift, Shake It Off

Girls' Choice Music Icon -

Beyonce

Carole King

Celine Dion

Cher

Gloria Estefan

Janet Jackson

Jennifer Lopez

Lady Gaga

Madonna

Mary J. Blige

Rihanna

Taylor Swift