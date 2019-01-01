Taylor Swift and Lizzo among nominees for inaugural Girls' Choice Awards

- ARTISTS
Taylor Swift and Lizzo are among the nominees for the inaugural Girls' Choice Awards.
Shake It Off star Taylor earned herself six nominations ahead of the ceremony, including Most Empowering Music Artist of the Year and Most Empowering Song of the Year for her tune You Need to Calm Down. Meanwhile, Lizzo was right behind her with five nominations, with two of her tracks - Good as Hell featuring Ariana Grande and Tempo with Missy Elliot - up against each other in the Most Empowering Musical Collaboration of the Year category.
Ariana is up for four gongs at the awards, while Billie Eilish and Halsey are up for two and Cardi B and Dua Lipa will compete for one award each.
The Girls' Choice Awards, which will take place on 28 February and 1 March next year, are part of the Girls' Choice initiative - to "educate and empower a new generation, focusing on today’s most pressing issues and causes".
The full nominations for the Girls' Choice Awards is as follows:
Most Empowering Music Artist of the Year -
Alessia Cara
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
H.E.R.
Halsey
Lizzo
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Most Empowering Breakout Artist of the Year -
Bebe Rexha
Billie Eilish
Brittany Howard
Hayley Kiyoko
King Princess
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Summer Walker
Most Empowering Musical Collaboration of the Year -
Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Don't Call Me Angel
Ciara, Melanin (feat. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls and Lala)
Idina Menzel & Evan Rachel Wood, Show Yourself (Disney’s Frozen 2 Soundtrack)
Kesha, Raising Hell (feat. Big Freedia)
Lizzo, Good as Hell (feat. Ariana Grande)
Lizzo, Tempo (feat. Missy Elliot)
Meghan Trainor Workin' on It (feat. Lennon Stella, Sasha Sloan)
Taylor Swift, Lover Remix (feat. Shawn Mendes)
Taylor Swift, ME! (feat. Brendon Urie)
Most Empowering Song of the Year (Individual Artist) -
Ariana Grande - thank u, next
Dua Lipa, Don't Start Now
Halsey, Nightmare
Kacey Musgraves, Rainbow
Lizzo, Truth Hurts
Maren Morris, GIRL
Miley Cyrus, Mother's Daughter
Rosalia, A Pale
Taylor Swift, You Need to Calm Down
Most Empowering Song of the Year (Group or Duo) -
Christina Aguilera, Fall in Line (feat. Demi Lovato)
Dolly Parton and Galantis, Faith (feat. Mr. Probz)
HAIM, Now I'm in It
Haschak Sisters, Girl Power
Hayley Kiyoko, What I Need (feat. Kehlani)
Maddie & Tae, Bathroom Floor
P!nk, Love Me Anyway (feat. Chris Stapleton)
SHAED, Thunder
Summer Walker, Come Thru (feat. Usher)
Most Empowering Music Group of the Year -
BLACKPINK
Chloe X Halle
Florence + the Machine
HAIM
Haschak Sisters
Little Mix
Maddie & Tae
Runaway June
Tegan and Sara
Most Empowering Classic Girl Power Anthem (Individual Artist) -
Aretha Franklin, Respect
Christina Aguilera, Fighter
Cyndi Lauper, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
Diana Ross, I'm Coming Out
Donna Summer, She Works Hard for the Money
Gloria Gaynor, I Will Survive
Joan Jett, Bad Reputation
Shakira, She Wolf
Shania Twain, Man! I Feel Like a Woman
Most Empowering Classic Girl Power Anthem (Group or Duo) -
Christina Aguilera, Can’t Hold Us Down (feat. Lil’ Kim)
Destiny's Child, Survivor
Dixie Chicks, Goodbye Earl
En Vogue, Free Your Mind
Fifth Harmony, That's My Girl
No Doubt, Just a Girl
Salt-N-Pepa, Let's Talk About Sex
Spice Girls, Wannabe
TLC, No Scrubs
Most Empowering Girl Power Anthem of the Decade -
Alicia Keys, Girl on Fire
Ariana Grande, God Is a Woman
Beyonce, Run the World (Girls)
Demi Lovato, Sorry Not Sorry
Katy Perry, Roar
Kelly Clarkson, Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)
Lady Gaga, Born This Way
Pink, Try
Taylor Swift, Shake It Off
Girls' Choice Music Icon -
Beyonce
Carole King
Celine Dion
Cher
Gloria Estefan
Janet Jackson
Jennifer Lopez
Lady Gaga
Madonna
Mary J. Blige
Rihanna
Taylor Swift