Vanilla Ice has finalised his divorce

The 52-year-old rapper - whose real name is Robert Van Winkle - has finally reached a settlement with Laura Van Winkle, more than three years after she submitted a petition to end their marriage in October 2016.



According to documents obtained by TMZ, the judge in Palm Beach County, Florida, has approved the settlement but also reserved the right to order the former couple back to court if they don't stick to the agreement, especially when it comes to health insurance and underpaid alimony.



The 'Ice Ice Baby' hitmaker and Laura - who have daughters Dusti Rain, 21, and 19-year-old KeeLee Breez together - but signed the settlement in October but it was only recently signed off by the judge.



The terms of the agreement are being kept private.



Laura filed for divorce in October 2016 after 16 years of marriage, but insiders claimed at the time they had actually separated long before then.



A source previously said: "He and Laura have actually been separated for a few years now, and she's just making the split official."



In 2008, the rapper was arrested for domestic battery after allegedly hitting Laura, but the case was later dropped after she explained to police that her partner had only pushed her.



But that wasn't the first time the pair have come to blows as the 'Ridiculous Six' actor admitted to ripping out Laura's brunette locks from her head in 2001 but claimed he only did so to prevent his partner from hurtling herself out of his car's window whilst they were in the midst of a blazing row. He later pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.



Following the incident, he was put on probation and ordered to undergo family therapy sessions.