Madonna has cancelled three concerts after becoming 'overwhelmed' with pain

The 61-year-old singer was due to play three dates of her 'Madame X' tour at the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, Massachusetts, from 30 November to 2 December but has pulled out of the shows on doctor's orders.



She said: "Please forgive this unexpected turn of events. Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a kind of punishment for me, but the pain I'm in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctor's orders so I can come back stronger and better and continue the Madame X journey with all of you."



Promoter Live Nation confirmed the shows will not be rescheduled "due to tight scheduling through the balance of the year" and all tickets will be refunded.



Just a day before the cancellation, the 'Hung Up' hitmaker admitted she had "multiple injuries".



She shared a video on Instagram of her in the bath and wrote: "Celebrated My Last show in L.A with my usual Ice Bath for multiple injuries. [Love] and THANKS to my gang-gang for being my hype squad (sic)"



Last month, Madonna postponed a performance at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York due to a knee injury.



At the time, she insisted having to cancel the show hurt "more than you can imagine", but reminded fans her alter-ego Madame X is "made of flesh and blood" and needs time for her knee to heal.



She wrote on Instagram: "Its Hard for Madame X to admit that she is also a human being made of flesh and blood and she must rest for the next 3 days to insure full recovery for her knee.



I am not a quitter. This hurts me more than you can imagine. Its time to take those heels and fishnets off for a few days! Thank you for your understanding. See you very soon !! (sic)"



Madonna was previously forced to reschedule a selection of dates on her 'Madame X Tour' due to the "highly specialised production elements" of the show.



In a statement, the 'Vogue' hitmaker admitted she had "underestimated" the time needed to put on the "most unique and magical musical experience" for her fans, and confessed her alter-ego Madame X is nothing but a "perfectionist".



She explained: "Madame X is a perfectionist and wants to give you the most unique, magical, and musical experience.



"She underestimated the amount of time it would take to bring this kind of intimate theatrical experience to you and wants it to be perfect!!! Thank you so much for your understanding."