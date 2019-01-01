NEWS Anderson .Paak furiously defends Mac Miller after GoldLink's 'disrespectful' attack Newsdesk Share with :







Hip-hop star Anderson .Paak has taken aim at rapper GoldLink for a "disrespectful" post disguised as a tribute to the late Mac Miller.



GoldLink took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an open letter about the ups and downs of his friendship with Miller, kicking off the note with a questionable few words about the Self Care hitmaker's personal struggles.



"I'd be lying if I said I was surprised to hear that you died on us," GoldLink began. "Not because you were necessarily troubled, but because you were special and because of that, you were troubled..."



He went on to recall playing his album And After That, We Didn't Talk for Miller while they were on tour together, but suggested the star ended up copying his work and using it as the "actual blueprint" for his 2016 album, The Divine Feminine, even recruiting mutual pal .Paak. to feature on his first single, Dang! - just as GoldLink had done for his track, Unique.



He admits to feeling slighted by Miller at the time, but insists they later made amends, with GoldLink stopping by the tragic rapper's home just three days before his 2018 death and feeling "so proud" of the success of The Divine Feminine.



However, GoldLink's Instagram remarks infuriated fans of Miller, including .Paak, who put him on blast for the "disrespectful, narcissistic, jealous, grossly unnecessary post".



He went on to rage, "You ain't the first to make an album inspired by a relationship, you ain't the first to make a song featuring Anderson .Paak, but you are the first to disrespect my friend who is no longer here for absolutely no reason and I can't stand for that (sic)."



"I'm not a tough guy, I'm not about negativity, but this bugged me bad bro (sic)," .Paak continued.



He has since deleted the angry response to GoldLink, who has yet to comment on the backlash.