Cassie promotes Peanut app as she enjoys 'final days' of pregnancy

Pregnant singer Cassie is turning to social media app Peanut to connect with like-minded mothers as she prepares to welcome her first child.



The Me & U singer has found the app to be a useful resource as she and her new husband, Alex Fine, await the imminent arrival of their baby, and she's such a fan, she's become a spokeswoman for the parenting brand.



"In my final days of pregnancy (yes days! Finally!), my mind has been all over the place with thoughts and questions on becoming a first time mom," she captioned a series of maternity photos of herself on a beach.



"I've personally found comfort in meeting and sharing my experiences with other moms which is why I'm so thankful to have discovered @peanut - it's helped me see that I'm not alone in all of these wandering thoughts.



"The app introduces you to like-minded women nearby who are at a similar stage in life. It's designed to help you find support in areas that you might be questioning and learn from one another. I love the sense of community that @Peanut provides for women and it is a reminder that we're not alone in this process. Be sure to check it out!"



Sean 'Diddy' Combs's ex isn't the only celebrity mum to promote Peanut - Jessica Simpson also used the app as she became a mother-of-three with the birth of baby Birdie in March.