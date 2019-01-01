NEWS Avril Lavigne has reportedly split from Phillip Sarofim Newsdesk Share with :







The ‘Complicated’ singer revealed earlier this year she had been romancing the billionaire in secret for a year, but now after almost two years together, it seems they’ve called it quits.



According to Us Weekly magazine, Avril and Phillip have decided to go their separate ways, although as of the time of writing there has been no official confirmation from either of the pair.



The news comes almost a year after the 35-year-old singer admitted she had been dating Phillip since February of 2018, when she revealed they had celebrated their first anniversary together on Valentine’s Day (14.02.19).



She said at the time: "I've dated a couple people over the last few years, but obviously I don't really wanna talk about it. Actually, it was our one year anniversary on Valentine's Day.”



Prior to romancing Phillip, Avril was in high profile marriages to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010, and to Nickelback rocker Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015.



And despite her divorces, Avril said this year she maintains "good connections" with both her former spouses.



The ‘When You’re Gone’ singer said: "I've had really great relationships and good connections and bonds. Some might say because we're Canadian but before him, Deryck Whibley from Sum 41, we keep in touch and like our moms hang out.



"They were like my long terms. Deryck and I were together for six and a half years and that's a long time. It's a whole chunk of your life. Chad and I are still friends and we work together. I'm glad it's like that, it makes me happy.”

Avril also said her former partners were still "like family" to her.



She explained: "They're just good people. We had marriages, we lived together, I knew their families, they knew mine, we just stayed close and there's a mutual respect ... Chad, in particular, we're actually really close, because that was a more recent relationship. He was with me through a lot and is a really protective person in my life. He's still like family. I didn't know that it would be that way, and I'm really glad it is because we were friends and we made music together. We've just kept the friendship and continued having a working relationship, as well."