NEWS Pete Townshend apologises for comments about dead bandmates Newsdesk Share with :







The Who rocker Pete Townshend has apologised for attacking his dead bandmates in a new interview.



The guitar great shocked fans earlier this week when he told Rolling Stone magazine he was glad drummer Keith Moon and John Entwistle were dead, because they were "f**king difficult to play with".



Back pedalling on Wednesday, Pete took to Facebook and assures his followers he was "being ironic in my own English way by suggesting it is something I am glad about".



"I understand that a lot of long-time Who fans will be hurt by the way it comes across as a headline," Townshend wrote. "I only hope that they know me well enough that I tell the truth as much as I can, but I also tell both sides and the upside is missing in the headlines."



He went on to admit he misses both Keith and John "as people, as friends and as musicians", adding: "The alchemy we used to share in the studio is missing from the new album, and it always feels wrong to try to summon it up without them, but I suppose we will always be tempted to try. To this day I am angry at Keith and John for dying. Sometimes it shows. It’s selfish, but it’s how I feel."



Pete also apologised to the families of his late bandmates for "carelessly providing the words that were used".

"In the past three months I have done so many interviews I am losing focus and patience," he added. "I forgive myself. I hope they can forgive me too."