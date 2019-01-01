NEWS Jack Whitehall is set to host the BRIT awards for the third year in a row Newsdesk Share with :







The 31-year-old comedian and actor previously hosted the annual music awards show in 2018 and earlier this year, and it has now been confirmed he will return to front the ceremony for the third time in 2020.



Confirming his return, Jack said: “I’m delighted to be back hosting for a third time and excited for another night of trying not to put my foot in it in front of the biggest names in the music industry.”



Whilst a source said Jack has “nailed” his past two hosting performances, claiming show bosses believe signing him up for a third show is a “smart move”.



The insider told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “When it goes badly wrong, a hosting stint can absolutely kill the event. The key is to complement the performances and the feel of the night. Jack nailed it. He was a hit with the stars in the room and viewers at home, so it seemed a smart move to get him signed up for another one.”



The BRIT Awards 2020 will take place on February 18, and will be the 40th major show since the ceremony launched in 1977.



And to mark the milestone, bosses previously unveiled several new changes to the show’s format, with a shift in focus toward the artists themselves, with fewer awards and more performances.



Next year will see the BRIT Rising Star Award replace the former Critics' Choice Award category, and for the first time, the winner of the gong will take to the stage to perform during the evening.



Performers will be encouraged to create and curate their own unique moments bespoke to The BRIT Awards in 2020, and the number of awards presented on the night will be streamlined to just nine.



Each category has been given a refresh and the winners will all be decided by the 2020 Official Voting Academy, which is made up of experts from all areas of music throughout the UK, including artists, retailers, promoters, agents, publishers, labels, producers, and media.



Alongside the change to the former Critic's Choice Award, British Breakthrough Act has been changed to Best New Artist, and British Single is now Song of the Year.