Mel C was almost thrown out of the Spice Girls for telling Victoria Beckham to 'f**k off'

The 45-year-old singer - whose full name is Melanie Chisholm - has finally revealed the reason why she was almost given the boot from the girl group, after she teased fans with the story in the 2012 documentary 'The Spice Girls Story: Viva Forever!'.



At the time, Mel said: "I nearly got kicked out once as well, but that's another story."



Now, Sporty Spice has spilled the details on the eventful night at the Brit Awards back in February 1996 - five months before the group officially launched.



Mel told The Guardian: "I got a bit lairy and I told Victoria to f**k off."



The 'Wannabe' hitmaker quickly learned "that to have an easy life was to stay quiet" after she was told she would get the chop.



She added: "I upset her, and I was told that if that behaviour ever happened again, then ..."



In 2000, the girl group - formed of Mel and Victoria, as well as Mel B, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton - decided to go their own way, but reunited earlier this year for a special string of UK tour dates.



Mel says the tour - which didn't feature Victoria Beckham - helped rekindle friendships between the members, especially after she fell out with Mel B after she failed to intervene in Mel B's marriage to ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, whom she accused of being abusive toward her.



She admitted: "I feel - and she knows this - I feel s**t that I wasn't more determined to intervene. But what can you do? We're all grownups. I couldn't wade in there and say: 'I think your husband's a prick, I want to take you away.'

"Melanie and I did fall out about it. And I didn't handle it very well. It was difficult and she couldn't leave that situation until she was ready. Thank God nothing happened to her. You do feel shit that you didn't do more."