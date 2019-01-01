Billie Eilish not expecting to win any prizes at 2020 Grammy Awards

Billie Eilish thinks she'll come home empty-handed from the 2020 Grammy Awards - despite bagging a record six nominations.

When the shortlist was announced last week, the Bad Guy hitmaker made history as the youngest artist to earn nominations in all four of the Recording Academy's top categories - Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Despite earning a further two nods, for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album, Billie doesn't fancy her chances of success.

When asked by Britain's Capital Breakfast radio show on Wednesday, "Out of six, how many do you think you can win?" she responded: "Oh, none. No, no, no. I swear, I'm not trying to be, like, a downer and I'm not trying to get, like, an answer that's like, 'But you are!' Because I genuinely... I'm not and that's fine."

The 17-year-old continued: The nomination is what I'm grateful for. The award, the Grammys are - I mean my whole family's watched the Grammys every single year. But it's funny that you get to a point where it's like you finally made it and then you have competition with everyone else who's made it."

On her top picks to emerge victorious, the singer thinks Ariana Grande is most deserving of success on the night.

"She did all of that while she was having the worst year of her life (and) I feel like and that's very impressive," Billie said of the star's hit albums Sweetener and Thank U, Next, plus her world tour. "To even pick up a microphone and go on stage after some of the s**t that she's been through is unreal to me."

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards will take place at Los Angeles' Staples Center on 26 January.