Mel C saddened she couldn't 'intervene' in Mel B's marriage

Mel C wishes she had stepped in to help Spice Girls bandmate Mel B in her allegedly abusive marriage.

Melanie Brown divorced Stephen Belafonte in 2017, claiming he was emotionally and physically abusive during their relationship - allegations he has denied.

But for her friends watching her live her life alongside Stephen, it was hard not to step in, as her fellow Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm told Britain's The Guardian newspaper.

"I feel - and she knows this - I feel s**t that I wasn't more determined to intervene," she mused. "But what can you do? We're all grownups. I couldn't wade in there and say: 'I think your husband's a p**ck, I want to take you away.' Melanie and I did fall out about it. And I didn't handle it very well.

"It was difficult and she couldn't leave that situation until she was ready. Thank God nothing happened to her. You do feel s**t that you didn't do more."

Reuniting with Brown, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner for the Spice Girls reunion tour earlier this year gave the pair opportunity to put their differences behind them and move on.

"There were quite a few tears shed over the time we spent together because we hadn't been together day after day for a long time," she continued. "To rekindle those friendships and remember the things we love about each other, it was hard."