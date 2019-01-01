Adele breaks Twitter silence to encourage fans to register to vote

Adele broke her Twitter silence on Tuesday to encourage her British fans to register to vote in the upcoming general election.

The Hello singer last posted on the social media site back in December, 2018, but returned on Tuesday to write "Don't forget to Register to Vote before midnight tonight U.K" alongside to a link to register.

And while many fans praised Adele for using her profile to raise awareness of the necessity of registering to vote, others were more concerned about when her next album will be coming out.

"Don't forget to release the album before we die of thirst, Adele," one fan wrote, while another added, "This is your comeback tweet? Ma'am where is the music??"

It was previously reported that the Rolling in the Deep hitmaker has been working on her musical comeback following her split from partner Simon Konecki, which she publicly announced back in April, and was planning to drop an "upbeat" new track inspired by her divorce this month.

Adele, who shares seven-year-old Angelo with Konecki, wasn't the only famous face to encourage fans to register to vote - former One Direction star Zayn Malik did the same.

"UK, make sure you register to vote by 11.59 TONIGHT at this link. Your vote is important," he tweeted.

The U.K. general election takes place on 12 December.