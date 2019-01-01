NEWS Madonna wants to record a song about chickens with Lil Nas X Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Ray of Light' hitmaker spotted the 'Old Town Road' hitmaker in the audience of her 'Madame X' gig in LA earlier this week and made a beeline for him, where she drank some of his beer and they talked about life on a farm.



Spotting Nas' drink, she said: "That looks so thirst-quenching, may I have a sip.



"If I drink this, I'll be getting some of your backwash. Kinda sharp, your backwash. Might cut my tongue."



Nas replied: "I'm in the presence of a legend, I'm just happy to be here."



The 61-year-old singer then sang a snippet of 'Old Town Road' and she then asked Nas to visit her.



She said: "I expect you to show up to my horse farm. I'm going to show you what to do with a horse for real. I'll teach you how to ride, baby.



"And then we can make a song about chickens, because I've got chickens, too."



Madonna also asked the 20-year-old singer about his career plans.



She said: "You in here for the short distance or the long distance?"



He replied: "Long, for sure."



The 'Material Girl' hitmaker then offered up some advice for Nas, who vowed to take it on board.



She said: "Work hard. Earn it, baby."



He said: "I promise you I will."

Nas recently revealed he and Billy Ray Cyrus are to record another song together, following the success of 'Old Town Road', which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a record-breaking 19 weeks.



Asked about the often-requested idea of him remixing the country crooner's classic 1992 hit 'Achy Breaky Heart', he said: "I've been getting that a lot. I'm down. But we're going to make something original, I think, next."



Billy Ray added: "I didn't think anything would be at the top like that. But ['Old Town Road'] has been a wild ride."