Eric Clapton has announced a tribute show in honour of Ginger Baker







The 'Wonderful Tonight' star is set to recognise the life and career of the late musician - who died last month after years of illness aged 80 - with a special charity concert early next year.



The emotional performance will take place at London's Hammersmith Apollo on February 17, with proceeds going to the Leonard Cheshire charity.



No artists have been announced besides Eric himself, but tickets are set to go on sale on Friday (29.11.19).



Drummer Ginger found fame in the 1960s alongside Eric and their bandmate Jack Bruce as part of Cream, and last month it was revealed he had passed away "peacefully" in hospital.



The family wrote on his official account at the time: "We are very sad to say that Ginger has passed away peacefully in hospital this morning. Thank you to everyone for your kind words over the past weeks."



Beatles legend Paul McCartney led the tributes to Ginger, writing: "Ginger Baker, great drummer, wild and lovely guy. We worked together on the 'Band on the Run' album in his ARC Studio, Lagos, Nigeria. Sad to hear that he died but the memories never will. X Paul (sic)"



Whilst filmmaker Edgar Wright said of the legendary drummer: "RIP the music giant that was Ginger Baker. The beat behind too many favourite songs from Cream, The Graham Bond Organisation and Alexis Corner's Blues Incorporated. (sic)"



Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp wrote: "RIP the great Ginger Baker. The reason so many drummers wanted a double-bass drum. #GingerBaker (sic)"