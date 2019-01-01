TobyMac reflects on 'overwhelming love' from fans after son's death

Christian rapper TobyMac is grateful for the "overwhelming love" his family has received from fans in the month following the tragic death of his son.

Aspiring musician Truett Foster McKeehan unexpectedly passed away at his home in Nashville, Tennessee last month (Oct19).

As the young man's loved ones prepare to mark their first Thanksgiving holiday without him, TobyMac has taken to social media to express their appreciation for all of the support they've been sent from people far and wide.

The Grammy winner shared a series of sombre photos from Truett's recent funeral in Franklin, Tennessee, where mourners honoured the 21 year old's memory by wearing red sweatshirts featuring his rap stage name, Shiloh.

"As we enter this week of Thanksgiving we have something we'd like to share... Such overwhelming love has surrounded us this last month," read the lengthy Instagram caption, which was signed by both TobyMac and his wife, Amanda.

"We still don't quite know which end is up but we do KNOW, we are loved."

"As we mourn our firstborn son, God has poured out His love on us through people," the message continued. "He has loved us through you....your kind acts and words and prayers and thoughts and songs and poems and teachings and gifts and meals and time and expertise and travel have made death bearable.

"You have been God's light to us in our darkest days, a comfort to our broken hearts. We have experienced family at every layer and every turn. From the closest to those who have loved from a distance, thank you, thank you a thousand times over. We are grateful for your gentle and compassionate hearts. It is something we will never forget. Community as it should be...the body at its best. How God must be pleased!"

The couple went on to reveal its faith has helped to pull the pair through the tough time, concluding, "So from the valley of the shadow of death we pray a flood of thankfulness will rise this week. Thankfulness to a kind God who is not afraid. The Father of the Heavenly lights...who shines most beautifully in the darkness, and gives us everything we need."