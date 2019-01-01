Crowdfunding account of R. Kelly's 'girlfriend' shut down

A crowdfunding profile page reportedly created by R. Kelly's former girlfriend Joycelyn Savage has been shut down after officials failed to verify the account holder's identity.

A person purporting to be Savage signed up to Patreon over the weekend (23-24Nov19) and began sharing details about her life with Kelly, claiming she had been a "victim" of his psychological and sexual abuse for years.

Savage's statements contradicted previous comments made by the aspiring model and singer, who had repeatedly defended the embattled R&B veteran against allegations of his manipulative and abusive behaviour.

The backtracking caused some critics to call into question the legitimacy of the profile, through which the account holder had raised a significant sum of money from supporters, who each had to sign up for varying membership fees to read her stories.

However, Patreon bosses have since removed the account and returned all of the funds after struggling to get the person posing as Savage to prove she is the woman she claims to be online.

A spokesperson for Patreon tells TMZ, "After multiple unsuccessful attempts to verify the identity of the account holder, we closed the Patreon page allegedly associated with Joycelyn Savage due to potential impersonation.

"All patrons who signed up for the membership page were refunded and the creator did not receive any funds."

Among the other allegations levelled against Kelly via the Patreon profile were claims suggesting the singer had kept Savage as a prisoner in his home, while also reportedly forcing her to undergo two abortions at the property to avoid the news of her pregnancies leaking to the media.

Kelly's lawyer, Steve Greenberg, previously denied the accusations, insisting Savage was simply "exploiting her long time, loving relationship" with his client by choosing to "regurgitate the stories and lies told by others for her own personal profit".

Kelly was arrested earlier this year (19) on a 13-count federal indictment for sexual abuse. He has pleaded not guilty.