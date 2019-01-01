NEWS Emma Bunton has admitted the Spice Girls felt 'confident' performing without Victoria Beckham Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Wannabe' hitmakers - also comprising Mel C, Mel C, and Geri Horner - reunited for a UK tour earlier this year and though the fashion designer opted out of joining the comeback, her former bandmate has admitted her absence wasn't felt too strongly on stage.



She said: "We all just love Victoria to bits. But doing this show without her helped us to feel confident as a four-piece. It was an amazing experience and we would never ever force Victoria to come back.



"We feel settled - so if we stay as a four, we feel comfortable performing. We love performing together."



The 45-year-old star had been expected to appear at one of the group's London shows but Emma insisted no one was upset when she didn't join them.



She told MailOnline: "She was away, so couldn't come to the show, but she sent us the biggest bunch of flowers."



While the 'Stop' singers haven't announced any further plans since the tour wrapped in summer, Emma, 43, has teased new music is on its way when the quartet can find the time to get into the studio together.



She said: "Stuff is bubbling under. We are all mothers. We know it's important to be with our children. And we are four different personalities.



"I'd like to kick some of the girls up the bum though, to get things moving...



"We have talked about new music. I wish I could say more. We are looking at co-writers. We are looking to do this animation project next year.



"I talk to the girls all the time, we're letting it bubble away."



And the blonde beauty is delighted the group's fanbase are still as loyal as ever.



She said: "The fan support is just incredible for the Spice Girls. The amount of people that actually flew over to see us. Incredible."