Normani liked being able to 'hide' in Fifth Harmony

The 23-year-old singer is glad she found fame as part of the girl group as it meant she could hide in the background but she has now realised she is "enough" as she is.



She said: "I remember always being asked, 'Why do you wanna be in a girl group? So you can hide?' And that’s exactly what I was trying to do. I'm not sure what that turning point was but I was like, Normani is enough. You can be onstage and perform and you can be enough."



And the 'Motivation' hitmaker insists things are all "good" between her and her former bandmates - Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Camila Cabello - after rumours of a rift following the split.



She added: "People do what people do - take the information they have and blow it up. I’m happy everyone has an opportunity ’cause we worked our asses off. We do our own things. We’re good."



And Normani isn't shy of working hard and will always use others' success to motivate herself to work harder and isn't worried about failing as it will only spur her on to be more successful.



Speaking to Cosmopolitan magazine, she shared: "I know how to work really hard, harder than everybody else. If they’re putting in five hours, I’m putting in eight ... There are a lot of moments where I feel like I have no room to make mistakes. I could fall down a million times, but that is not enough for me, ever. I’m gonna get back up."