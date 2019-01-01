Kelly Clarkson excited to gamble with Las Vegas paychecks

Kelly Clarkson can't wait to hit the Wheel of Fortune machines with her Las Vegas paychecks.

The singer is heading to Sin City for 15 dates at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood beginning 1 April as part of her Kelly Clarkson: Invincible show.

After her initial four shows, she'll return for two in July, four in August, and wrap up with a five-show run the following month, ending 26 September.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight ahead of The Voice U.S. on Monday, on which she serves as a coach, The Kelly Clarkson Show host confessed the residency was the perfect compromise between her personal life and career, as family commitments and work responsibilities meant touring was off the cards for now.

"It's 45-minute flights (from Los Angeles), so it made sense," she shared. "I really still wanna do shows, and we're releasing music in early 2020, so it's somewhere to go to where fans can kind of come from all over. It's a good time."

The Heartbeat Song hitmaker added with a smile: "And I love the Wheel of Fortune slot machines! That's where I'll be spending all my paychecks."

Kelly's fellow coach Gwen Stefani, who is wrapping up her own Vegas residency, Gwen Stefani: Just a Girl, in February, confessed she's excited to see her pal hit the Vegas stage.

"It's really different from anything that I've ever done... It's such an intimate crowd, with people coming from all over the world. It's just a different energy," the former No Doubt star explained.