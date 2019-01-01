NEWS Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton planning family Thanksgiving celebration Newsdesk Share with :







Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton can't wait to escape the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles and enjoy some family time in Oklahoma this Thanksgiving.



Gwen and Blake opened up about their plans for the upcoming holiday in a chat with Entertainment Tonight ahead of Monday night's instalment of The Voice U.S., on which both the former No Doubt star and country crooner serve as coaches.



Explaining their new family traditions, Gwen shared: "We all fly out to Oklahoma, like 30 of us. Blake has this bed and breakfast hotel that we all stay at, and it's just pretty incredible. We have fun, we all cook together, it's fun."



The God's Country star added: "This'll be - I wanna say the fourth (year), but it might be more than that. We're taking all the Stefanis and then the Shelton bunch are gonna meet up there and just literally (spend) like, five days away."



As the current season of the NBC reality series heats up, Blake is trailing behind his fellow coaches, with only two acts left compared with their three - a fact the Cool singer is more than thrilled about.



"He's floundering this season," Gwen laughed of her beau. "I'm like the kryptonite."



Blake has appeared on all 17 seasons of the show and will return next year, while Gwen will be replaced by Jonas Brothers star Nick Jonas for the eighteenth series.