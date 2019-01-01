Robbie Williams cancels plans for Liam Gallagher boxing match

Robbie Williams has called off his plans to challenge Liam Gallagher to a boxing match at the instruction of his wife.

The Angels hitmaker first offered to fight the former Oasis frontman on stage at the BRIT Awards in 2000, pledging to put up $129,000 (£100,000) of his own money to settle their long-running feud in the ring.

Two decades on, the singer is still serious about fighting Liam but has been blanked by the rocker, and so contacted top boxing promoter Eddie Hearn to help stage the fight, he told British talk show host Jonathan Ross.

However, the Let Me Entertain You star has now backtracked on the plans after his wife Ayda Field told him the idea was "embarrassing".

Speaking on their new podcast, At Home With The Williamses, the actress told her husband: 'You are 45, man. You're going to go in a ring and smack each other? It's just lame.

'First of all, neither one of you are at your top, peak form. You are not in your twenties, I hate to break it to you. You are both peppered at this point. Your back's going to go out, your knees are going to buckle. I am going to have to bring you back from the dead after this. I don't understand it."

She went on to threaten to "knock the hate out" of the singer herself, with Robbie conceding he would instead try to bring some 'joy' to the Shockwave singer over the Christmas period.

He said: 'This is the festive season of giving and joy to all men, even Liam Gallagher. Thank God we have steered this tanker around to where we should be.'