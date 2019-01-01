Ronan Keating to be a dad of five

Irish pop star Ronan Keating is to become a father for the fifth time.

Keating's wife, Australian model Storm, announced she was pregnant with the couple's second child together when she took to Instagram on Tuesday morning and posted a picture of her and Ronan's two-year-old son Cooper kissing her blossoming baby bump.

"Another little Keating on the way," she captioned the shot.

Ronan, 42, also confirmed the exciting development on his Magic Radio Breakfast show, telling listeners: "Storm and I are having a baby! It’s really exciting. She’s feeling great."

He also shared the same post on his Instagram account and announced the news during an appearance on TV show Good Morning Britain.

"We're pregnant, we're having a baby," he gushed, before jokingly adding, "Storm's pregnant, you know, some morning's I get up and I feel I am."

The former Boyzone frontman is also father to Jack, 20, Missy, 18, and Ali, 14, with his first wife, Yvonne Connolly, from whom he split in 2010.

Ronan and Storm wed in 2015 and welcomed baby Cooper in April 2017.