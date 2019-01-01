Billie Eilish named Billboard Woman of the Year

Billie Eilish has followed her double win at the American Music Awards on Sunday night with the Billboard Woman of the Year honour.

She will join history-making AMAs queen Taylor Swift, Alanis Morissette, and Nicki Minaj among the honourees at the Billboard Women in Music gala in Hollywood on 12 December.

"Billie has disrupted the entertainment industry through her music and social media platforms, leaving an indelible impact on the global cultural zeitgeist," Billboard's editorial director Hannah Karp said. "Her ability to speak to the Gen-Z population, making teens and young adults feel accepted in today's society has quickly allowed Eilish to grow to the top of the charts, breaking the mould for this generation with her electric hair colour and sharp attitude."

Billie becomes the youngest artist ever named Billboard's Woman of the Year - she'll pick up the honour six days before she turns 18.

Swift, who picked up six AMAs on Sunday, including the Artist of the Decade prize, will be named Billboard's inaugural Woman of the Decade, while Morissette will be the recipient of the Icon Award, and Minaj will be named the Game Changer.

Brandi Carlile and Roc Nation's Desiree Perez will also be honoured at the 14th annual gala, hosted by last year's Rising Star honouree Hayley Kiyoko.