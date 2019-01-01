NEWS Selena Gomez reportedly suffered a panic attack before her AMAs performance Newsdesk Share with :







The 27-year-old singer took to the stage at the annual awards ceremony on Sunday (24.11.19) in what was her first televised performance in two years, and sources have now said the pressure of the show got to her just moments before she stepped out on stage.



A source told E! News: “Selena definitely had anxiety and a panic attack before she went out and was putting a lot of pressure on herself.”



Whilst another told People magazine: “She definitely had a panic attack. She was nervous. She hasn’t been on stage in two years, and it’s an important song in her career. She really wanted to deliver.”



Following her performance, Selena took to Instagram to thank her fans for sticking by her side over the past few years, as she said it “feels good to be back”.



She wrote: "Feels good to be back. Thank you to my entire team and to my fans that stand by me. All of this is for you and because of you. excited for this chapter.”



The beauty opened her short set with the ballad 'Lose You to Love Me', for which she wore a turtleneck black dress, before changing into a sparkly leotard and knee-high boots for the upbeat 'Look at Her Now', to which the likes of Halsey and Taylor Swift were seen dancing along in the audience.



Selena released both songs in October within one day of each other but it is currently unclear when she will release another album.



However, the 'Wolves' hitmaker - who underwent a kidney transplant as part of her battle with lupus two years ago and previously took time off to focus on her health - recently admitted she's feeling more creatively fulfilled than ever with what she's been working on.



She said: "I learned a lot from the last album and I wanted to take what I've learned and turn it into something even better.



"I'm glad I did because this year everything kind of just started pouring out of me. I started saying things in a way that I've never been able to articulate them before, so it was actually exactly when it needed to happen."