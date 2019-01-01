Chris Young delights cancer-stricken fan with a song

Country star Chris Young gave a cancer-stricken fan a night to remember at his weekend concert in Kentucky by picking her out from the crowd for a big hug.

The singer was performing his hit Who I Am With You in Lexington on Saturday (23Nov19) when he spotted the woman in the audience, holding up a sign about her health crisis.

"Chemo Yesterday... Chris Young Today," read the poster, which inspired the musician to take a walk into the crowd to greet the fan.

In video footage of the sweet exchange, posted on Young's Facebook page, he is shown giving the emotional lady a warm embrace, before holding up her sign for all to see, as he tells her, "I'm gonna sing this last chorus with you."

He then completes the track with his special guest by his side, and gives her one more hug as he heads back to the stage.

The woman's daughter, Mandi Hoffmann, has since commented on the video post, sharing her gratitude for Young's kind gesture.

"Sending a huge thank you to Chris Young for pulling my mom out of the crowd to sing her favorite song with her in celebration of her last chemo treatment," she wrote. "It was definitely a night we will never forget."