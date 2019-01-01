Rod Stewart and Elton John fall out over farewell tour joke

Elton John has fallen out with this longtime pal Rod Stewart after the rocker made a joke about the star's numerous farewell tours.

In March last year, the Maggie May rocker suggested after Elton had announced his Farewell Yellow Brick Road jaunt that his farewell tours were becoming a bit of a habit - after he performed another 'farewell' show three years earlier, dubbed The Final Curtain.

"I did email her (Elton) and said: 'What, again, dear?'" said Rod. "And I didn't hear anything back."

In an interview with Scottish radio over the weekend, however, Rod revealed the comments landed him in hot water, sharing: "I do love Elton, only we're not talking at the moment. We've had a spat."

When asked to elaborate, he replied: "Because I criticised his tour as being money-grabbing."

The pair's disagreement heated up last year, when Sailing star Rod said Elton's retirement tour "stinks of selling tickets", adding: "It's dishonest. It's not rock 'n' roll."

He also slammed the box office smash musical biopic Rocketman, which told the story of Elton's life, suggesting it "didn't quite live up to" Queen movie Bohemian Rhapsody, which he called a "great rock 'n' roll film".

Rod previously told Britain's Mail on Sunday's Event magazine he accepts he was "a bit unfair" to his pal, adding: "I wish I hadn't said it. I think he's very upset with me. (Wife) Penny keeps saying, 'Send him an apology.' So I should really."