Little Mix slam feud rumours as they begin work on new album

Little Mix stars Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards shut down rift rumours between the band, insisting they "literally never fight".

The pair denied speculation of tensions within the Wings group during a chat with Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper at Radio 1's Teen Awards on Sunday, telling the publication they can't wait to get back in the studio with Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock next week.

Confessing the group was sad to have finishing touring, Jade teased: "We go back into the studio next week to start writing our next album so we can't wait to do that."

While the rumours of hostility follow incidents of the girls missing each other's parties, and a string of recently cancelled Australian tour dates, Perrie suggested they're used to the speculation because it has "always" been there.

"That comes with being in a girl band. People assume that girls don't get along with girls," she said, as Jade added, "We literally never fight. We're really boring!"

In addition to touring, the group has been more united than ever this year, as they rallied round Jesy following the release of her BBC documentary Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out, where she opened up on her trolling ordeal and confessed to attempting to take her own life.

Next year, they will launch their BBC talent show, Little Mix: The Search, which will see them put together a new musical group.

"Auditions are happening now. There have been thousands of people auditioning. It's insane!" Perrie shared.