Little Mix to headline British Summer Time festival

Little Mix have been announced as the first act to headline the iconic American Express presents British Summer Time festival at London's Hyde Park next year.

The Wings hitmakers will top the bill on 4 July, marking their only stop in London as part of their 2020 European tour - which was announced on Monday.

"We're so excited to perform at BST Hyde Park. It's such a massive gig with a huge crowd, so it's definitely going to be one of our 2020 highlights," they said ahead of the announcement. "We've been to see acts at BST Hyde Park before and it's always such a party atmosphere. We'll be bringing that to our set next year for sure."

In a video shared on social media, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall gushed they are "so excited" to get back out on the road for the string of outdoor shows.

The 2020 jaunt will see the Black Magic stars heading out across England, Wales and Scotland, beginning 26 June, for a 21-date run through 26 July.

It comes off the back of their hugely successful LM5 Arena Tour, which visited cities across Europe, the U.K. and Ireland, including five sold out dates at London's The O2 arena.

Tickets for the 2020 European tour go on sale 28 November.