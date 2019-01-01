Iggy Azalea begs fans to 'cut her some slack' following record delays

Iggy Azalea has pleaded with fans to "cut me some extra slack" after she delayed the release of her Wicked Lips EP for the second time on Friday.

The record was originally due out on 15 November but the 29-year-old pushed it back a week after failing to mix the vocals on one of the songs in time.

However, while the star promised it would drop a week later, on 22 November, it failed to appear on streaming and download series - prompting fans to question the star on social media as to its whereabouts.

Responding to the backlash, the Fancy rapper attempted to explain the situation, writing: "Please cut me some extra slack guys.

"I hear your frustration about the EP delay. I'm not ignoring your questions because I don't care," the star continued. "Sometimes I can't give fans explanations because I'm just not comfortable sharing everything publicly. I appreciate you guys understanding."

The delay comes after it was reported the Kream star's home with beau Playboi Carti was robbed of over $350,000 (£272,692) in jewellery last week - with high-end watches, chains, rings, bracelets, and a $35,000 (£27,269) diamond engagement ring among the list of items taken.

Wicked Lips includes the single Lola, featuring up-and-coming singer Alice Chater, which is out now.