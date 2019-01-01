Taylor Swift fuels feud with Big Machine bosses during American Music Awards performance

Taylor Swift made a real fashion statement at the American Music Awards on Sunday night when she sent a message to bosses of her former record label during her performance.

The singer recently accused Scott Borchetta, as well as Scooter Braun, who acquired her former label Big Machine over the summer, of blocking her from performing her old hits at the AMAs, but Braun has always maintained there was never a problem.

Making a point as she kicked off her Artist of the Decade tribute, Swift wore a shirt featuring the titles of her past albums - Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation - the ones she recorded as a Big Machine artist.

While singing The Man, a song that imagines how the media would treat her if she were a man, Taylor was joined onstage at the Microsoft Theater by kids who also wore the same shirt.

She then ripped off her shirt to perform old songs like Love Story and I Knew You Were Trouble, before pals Halsey and Camila Cabello joined her for Shake It Off.

Accepting the Artist of the Decade prize from Carole King, Swift raved about her special guests, insisting the Shake It Off performance was "even more fun than I hoped it would be".

She then raved about King, stating, "My parents are here tonight and they would listen to (Carole King album) Tapestry and all your other records in high school... When they had my brother and I, they played those records for us. When I fell in love with music, it was right around when I realised how marvellous it was an artist could transcend so many different phases and changes in people's lives. You taught me that's a possibility."

Swift ended her acceptance speech with a tribute to her fans, stating, "All anyone in this room wants is to create something that will last. The fact that this is an award that celebrates a decade of hard work and art and fun and memories - all that matters to me is the memories I've had with you guys, the fans, over the years. Because we've had fun, incredible, exhilarating, extraordinary times together and may it continue. Thank you for being the reason I'm on this stage... I'm so lucky to get to do this."

Taylor might have locked down the performance highlight at the AMAs, but there were other bright spots from Shawn Mendes and Camila, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, who opened the show, Halsey, Christina Aguilera, Shania Twain, Green Day, the Jonas Brothers, and Toni Braxton, who celebrated the 25th anniversary of her first AMAs performance by belting out Un-Break My Heart.