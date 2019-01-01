NEWS Beck insists it is a 'misconception' that he is a Scientologist Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Where It's At' hitmaker's dad, composer David Campbell, is a member of the controversial religion, as his own ex-wife Marissa Ribisi - the mother of his children Cosimo, 15, and Tuesday, 12 - but it has never been something he had a "connection or affiliation" with as he's always just focused on his own work.



He told the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper: "I think there's a misconception that I am a Scientologist. I'm not a Scientologist. I don't have any connection or affiliation with it.



"My father has been a Scientologist for a long time, but I've pretty much just focused on my music and my work for most of my life, and tended to do my own thing ... I think it's just something people ran with."



When it comes to his work, the 49-year-old singer believes he is "serving a master" and doesn't always have control over his own writing process.



Discussing how a song on his new album, 'Hyperspace', was written about the overdose of a friend in a motel room more than 20 years ago, he said: "For some reason, it came out now. And something I went through two years ago, I might be able to articulate in a song 15 years from now ...



"That's just the mystery of craft. You are serving a master, in a way. Sometimes it doesn't completely feel like it's up to me."



And despite his years of success, Beck still feels like he has a lot to learn.



He said: "You hear a song on the radio, even something like 'Under Pressure' - it's such an elaborate and realised piece of work.



"As a songwriter you go, how did they fit all these things together so seamlessly and it's so memorable and meaningful? There's thousands of songs that good ... I'm still extremely humbled by how much I have left to learn."