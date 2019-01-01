Jason Derulo insists risque Instagram snap was not edited

Jason Derulo has insisted a provocative snap of himself in his pants was not edited.

Fans went wild over the image of the Talk Dirty hitmaker in just a pair of black boxer shorts, when the outline of his manhood was clearly visible, and when they took to the comments section to point out the impressive bulge, the singer proudly referred to it as an "anaconda".

Some users questioned whether the image was entirely real, and Jason addressed his fans during an interview with TMZ, insisting the snap was completely natural.

"It was in Bali. I honestly (didn't) feel like that was going to be my most liked picture when I woke up this morning. I posted the motherf**ker very early. It was from months ago. It was not even something that I just did," he explained.

When asked about the elephant in the room, Jason insisted the bulge was entirely real, putting it down to his Haitian heritage.

"Photoshop? Photoshop? Don't make me (pull it out). There's not enough women in this area. Just know that us Haitians, we look different," the 30-year-old laughed.

He later took to his Instagram to share a funny photo of a man trying to copy the stars pose, with a long stick shoved down his pants.

"Who did it better," he wrote in the caption.