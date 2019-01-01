NEWS Taylor Swift took a swipe at her old record label while accepting the award at AMAs Newsdesk Share with :







Taylor Swift took a swipe at her old record label Big Machine while accepting the Favorite Album - Pop/Rock accolade at the American Music Awards (AMAs) on Sunday (24.11.19).



The 29-year-old singer didn't directly address her feud with the label's former owner Scott Borchetta and recent buyer Scooter Braun in her acceptance speech at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, but she heaped praise on her new home of Universal Republic for giving her the freedom to "make whatever music" she wants and for allowing her the rights to own all her master recordings.



Accepting the honour for her record 'Lover', she said on stage: "This is amazing. That was a really tough category, wow. Thank you to the fans.



"I would love to have an opportunity to thank the people I made this album with because they’re amazing and we had so much fun."



After thanking a number of people who worked on the record, Taylor - whose win saw her equal Michael Jackson's record of 24 AMAs - added: "Okay, wow… I did not think I was going to win this one. This album really felt like a new beginning.



"I really love my record label, Universal Republic. Monte Lipman, Lucien Grange, thank you for being so generous to me and allowing me to make whatever music I want to make.



"As a songwriter it’s so thrilling to me that I get to keep doing that."



Later at the ceremony, the 'Me!' hitmaker will pick up the Artist of the Decade award and is also expected to perform a medley of her greatest hits after being given clearance to sing her old songs, weeks after Taylor claimed Big Machine had blocked her from doing so.



After calling them out publicly, it was later revealed the label had given the performance the go-ahead.