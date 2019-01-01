NEWS South Korean star Goo Hara has been found dead at her home in Seoul Newsdesk Share with :







The singer and actress - who is best known for her starring role in the K-pop group Kara - was hospitalised in May following an alleged suicide attempt, and police in Korea have confirmed that the cause of her death is still under investigation.



Goo - who was found dead about 18:00 local time on Sunday (24.11.19) - posted a message to her 1.5 million followers on Instagram on Saturday (23.11.19)



The post featured a photograph of Goo in bed, and was accompanied by the caption: "Good night."



Despite her success in the music industry, Goos career has recently been overshadowed by events in her personal life.



Following her alleged suicide attempt earlier this year, she apologised for causing "concerns and a commotion" among her fans.



Meanwhile, in 2018, she launched a lawsuit against an ex-boyfriend after he threatened to expose an illicit video of her.



The ex-boyfriend was subsequently handed a jail sentence for physically assaulting and blackmailing the K-pop star, whose band was one of the first South Korean groups to enjoy success internationally.



Goos death comes shortly after another K-pop star, Sulli, was also found dead in a suspected suicide attempt.

The singer - who passed away in October - struggled with online bullying prior to her death, and she was also a close friend of Goo.



In fact, Goo - who was 28 years old at the time of her death - had previously described them as being "like sisters".