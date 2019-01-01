Taylor Swift makes history at the American Music Awards

Taylor Swift made history at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (24Nov19) by becoming the first artist to win 25 trophies.

She broke a tie with Michael Jackson as she was named the winner of the Favorite Album - Pop/Rock for Lover at the Microsoft Theater and took the stage to thank her current record bosses for giving her the freedom she felt she didn't have with the chiefs at her former label, Big Machine, who she is currently at war with over her past master recordings.

"This is amazing," she told the audience. "That was a really tough category, wow. Thank you to the fans. I would love to have an opportunity to thank the people I made this album with because they’re amazing and we had so much fun.

"I did not think I was going to win this one. This album really felt like a new beginning. Also (I) really love my record label, Universal and Republic. Monte Lipman, Lucien Grange, thank you for being so generous to me and allowing me to make whatever music I want to make. As a songwriter it’s so thrilling to me that I get to keep doing that."

Swift recently claimed her former label boss Scott Borchetta and Big Machine's new owner, Scooter Braun, had forbidden her from performing her old hits at the AMAs as part of her Artist of the Decade honour. They insisted that wasn't the case.

Braun has since requested a sit down with Taylor, claiming her outburst had prompted fans to make death threats against his employees and family members.