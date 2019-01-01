Miley Cyrus celebrates low-key birthday with Cody Simpson

Cody Simpson is helping to make girlfriend Miley Cyrus' 27th birthday special with a low-key celebration.

The couple kicked off the birthday girl's weekend on Friday (22Nov19) with a dinner with friends at a restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee.

On Saturday, Cyrus' actual birthday, Simpson posted a tribute to his girlfriend on Instagram.

"Happy birthday baby. Thanks for being you," he captioned the funny black-and-white video he posted, with Miley standing beside him.

Cyrus and Simpson were first romantically linked in October (19), following her split from husband Liam Hemsworth in August. The couple had been close for several years before taking its relationship to the next level.

"We've been friends for so long that when we sort of found each other again in a space where...," he told Us Weekly magazine in October. "We both met back in the day when we were partying a lot. We had a lot of fun then..., but now we've found each other in a space where we're not partying, working real hard and just like (to) keep things healthy."

Meanwhile, Miley's older sister Brandi took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of the star wearing a crown on her head while blowing out the candles on her cake.