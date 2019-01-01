NEWS Lewis Capaldi goes head to head with Tones & I for Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







The new Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Could Lewis Capaldi be within grasp of a second UK Number 1 single before the year is out? The 2019 breakthrough star goes head to head with reigning chart topper Tones & I and her global chart smash Dance Monkey in this week’s Official Singles Chart race. Before You Go is up 17 places to Number 2 and trails by just 1000 chart sales after the first 48 hours. It’s one of two Capaldi tracks heading for this week’s Top 5; Bruises (5) is up one place since last week.



Stormzy and Ed Sheeran look set to bag the week’s highest new entry – their collaboration with Burna Boy, Own It, taken from the Stormzy’s forthcoming album, Heavy Is The Head (out December 13) enters at Number 3 on today’s First Look Top 20.



Elsewhere, newcomer Arizona Zervas is continuing his rise up the Official Chart and on course for a personal best this week. The Maryland US singer/rapper whose popularity has risen with the help of video sharing site Tik Tok, is up two places to Number 8.



Jax Jones and Ella Henderson could be looking at a new peak this week too – This Is Real is currently up 6 places to Number 14.



Lewisham rapper/songwriter Digdat may also enjoy a personal best on the Official Chart this week if new entry, New Dior, featuring D Block Europe (17) maintains its position through until Friday.



A similar story for Partynextdoor – the Canadian writer/rapper/producer is on track for his first Top 20 as a lead artist, teaming up with Drake on new entry Loyal (18).



And finally the Defected-signed rising Brighton producer Endor looks set for yet another big climb - dancefloor anthem Pump It Up may break the Top 20 for the first time this week following a six-week unbroken ascent up the Official Chart, up 9 places to Number 20 after two days.