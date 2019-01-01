NEWS Ariana Grande, Stormzy, Little Mix and Lewis Capaldi among winners at BBC Radio 1’s Teen Awards Newsdesk Share with :







Ariana Grande, Stormzy, Little Mix and Lewis Capaldi were among the winners at BBC Radio 1’s Teen Awards, which took place in London today.



Now in its tenth year, this year’s awards were hosted by Greg James, Maya Jama and Mollie King and featured live performances from YUNGBLUD, AJ Tracey and Jax Jones. The star-studded event took place at Television Centre in front of an exclusive audience of 500 Radio 1 fans, and saw Radio 1’s Teen Heroes of 2019 collect their awards alongside some of the UK’s most-loved music, film and TV stars.



Ariana Grande picked up the award for Best International Solo Artist, gaining the most votes in her category against pop powerhouses Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes and Taylor Swift. Stormzy was up against Aitch, AJ Tracey, Dave and Skepta in his category but walked away with the coveted title of Best British Rapper, while Lewis Capaldi won both Best British Singer and Best Single award for ‘Someone You Loved’, which spent seven consecutive weeks at number one in the UK charts.



Best Group was awarded to Little Mix, who came out on top against The 1975, BROCKHAMPTON, Jonas Brothers and twenty one pilots.



Avengers: Endgame was awarded Best Film, whilst sci-fi favourite Stranger Things claimed the accolade for Best TV Programme ahead of other teen favourites Love Island, Derry Girls, Killing Eve and Fleabag.



Full list of winners:

· Best Group – Little Mix

· Best British Singer – Lewis Capaldi

· Best British Rapper – Stormzy

· Best International Solo Artist – Ariana Grande

· Best Single – Someone You Loved (Lewis Capaldi)

· Best Film – Avengers Endgame

· Best TV Show – Stranger Things



18-year-old boxer Caroline Dubois was also crowned BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year. The World Youth and Youth Olympic champion took up boxing at just nine years old and has her sights set on the Tokyo Olympics next year.



The show will be broadcast on Saturday 30 November on Radio 1 (12 – 1pm) and BBC Two (4 – 5pm). Highlights will be available to watch later on Radio 1’s iPlayer and YouTube channels.