Paul McCartney consulted Brian May over Glastonbury slot

Paul McCartney got the all-clear from pal Brian May before agreeing to perform at next year's Glastonbury Festival.

The Beatles legend will headline the famous Pyramid Stage at Britain's iconic annual music event, but made sure he got the approval of Queen guitarist Brian first, who has previously said the group would not play the festival after his dispute with Michael Eavis over badger culling.

Taking to Instagram with a snap of a newspaper report on the Let It Be star's appearance, the musician set the record straight, writing: "Paul to play Glastonbury! Yes – some people have been commenting to me about this, relative to my recent comments about my unwillingness to play this festival.

"Well, to set the record straight, Paul was kind enough to phone me about this before he accepted the invitation." he explained. "He was concerned that he might be thought to be endorsing the current mass killing of badgers. Paul, a great campaigner on behalf of animals, is firmly against the badger cull.

Brian added: "I told him he should not feel any obligations – that my reluctance to play was based on the personal comments Michael Eavis has made about me. It’s true."

As the Bohemian Rhapsody musician wrapped up the message, he added: "I wish Paul and his band a great gig. Bri."

Paul is the only act to be confirmed for the weekend event at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England so far, with The 1975 and the Spice Girls among those heavily rumoured to appear on the line-up.

Glastonbury 2020 will run from 24 to 28 June.