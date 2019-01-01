NEWS Christine and the Queens' Chris admits touring helped her get over the death of her mother Newsdesk Share with :







The singer - whose real name is Heloise Letissier - admits that performing became "cathartic" after her mother passed away in April.



Speaking to Q magazine, Chris said: "That tour was the most cathartic thing I ever did but also it was a good album to perform at that moment, I was like, 'Thank God, I wrote that kind of a record.' Songs like Doesn't Matter become purely cathartic.



"Also, the album has a bit about it. It's nice to perform 'Girlfriend' when you feel like s**t, because it makes you feel a bit better."



Chris, 31, previously suggested that she had an "urgent and great" need to perform after her mother's death.

She said: "Personally, for me, it was an intense year. I lost my mum. Then the stage became a safe place... even more intensely."



Meanwhile, Chris previously admitted that she was "afraid" of being seen as a role model.



She said: "I have always been wary of that title.



"Some artists were a hint for me. When I was really young, I saw 'Life On Mars' by David Bowie and realised that maybe there are ways to be in the world that are different. I like that idea way more than being a role model. I'm afraid of role models."



Chris also admitted that she is uncomfortable with being a celebrity.



She admitted: "I see people with their phones out, checking who's the next most famous person to hang out with. To me, it feels like high school all over again."