Robbie Williams credits Elton John for sobriety

Robbie Williams is thankful to Elton John for having him "taken away" to rehab.

The Let Me Entertain You hitmaker battled alcohol and drugs for years, before finally admitting his addictions and getting help at rehab.

However, his journey to sobriety wasn't easy, and speaking on Britain's The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday night, the former Take That singer revealed it was Rocket Man star Elton who gave him the push he needed.

"When I was first getting sober, there was a week until I had to go to rehab and I had two vocals to do on my first album," he shared, referring to his 1997 solo debut, Life thru a Lens. "Elton invited me to his house to listen to the work."

But the star's drinking was so bad he would "stop at every pub I saw and have half a pint", which led to him having sunk "10 half pints" before getting to the studio.

Following the mammoth drinking session, Robbie visited his pal, 72, at his home, and recalled having a "big moment" in his kitchen" when he realised he needed help.

While the Angels star said Elton insisted he went to rehab straight away, Robbie refused - so the Tiny Dancer singer took matters into his own hands.

"I wake up but I haven't opened my eyes and there's a knock on my shoulder and I look and there's Elton and David Furnish and a doctor and a psychiatrist and they are here to take me away," the 45-year-old recalled.

Ten years later, Robbie infamously checked into rehab again after taking speed, acid, heroin, cocaine and a "heart-stopping" amounts of prescription drugs.

He has since become sober and shares children Teddy, seven, Charlie, five, and 14-month-old Coco with wife Ayda Field.