Sam Hunt apologises for DUI arrest

Country star Sam Hunt has apologised to fans following his DUI arrest.

The singer was picked up by police officials in Nashville, Tennessee after they spotted him driving the wrong way on the city's Ellington Parkway. They found two open containers of alcohol in his vehicle after pulling Hunt over.

"Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville," Hunt tweeted on Friday. "It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again."

In an earlier post on Twitter, Hunt incorrectly stated that the incident happened on Thursday, according to USA Today. He has since deleted the post.

According to Davidson County’s Criminal Court Clerk records, Hunt was charged with a misdemeanour for an open container as well as DUI charges. Officers reportedly described smelling an "an obvious odour consistent with alcoholic beverage" coming from inside the car, and said there were two empty beer cans next to the country singer.

The arrest warrant also stated that Hunt had a .173 blood alcohol content and showed "numerous signs of impairment on all tests conducted."

The Body Like a Back Road singer was released on a $2,500 (£1,900) bond on Thursday, and is due to appear in court on 17 January.