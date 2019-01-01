NEWS Justin Bieber has praised his wife Hailey for making him 'want to be better' Newsdesk Share with :







The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday (22.11.19) to honour the model’s 23rd birthday, where he hailed her as an inspiration to him, as well as claiming she lives an “attractive” life.



Posting professionally shot images from their wedding day, the ‘Love Yourself’ hitmaker wrote: "Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you life is so attractive.. P.S. You turn me on in every way (sic)”



And Justin dropped a hint that the pair could be set to start a family soon, as he closed his Instagram post by adding: "next season BABIES. (sic)”



In a separate post, Justin showed fans the extravagant gift he’d bought for his spouse’s birthday, as he uploaded a video of a diamond watch.



That clip was captioned: “had to stop by @jadellebh for Hailey’s birthday gift flooded AP.. ONLY THE BEST FOR MY BOO (sic)”



Meanwhile, Hailey recently said she was “too tired” to throw herself a birthday party this year, despite previously having plans to host a bash themed around basketball star Michael Jordan.



The model came up with the theme as she referred to her birthday as the start of her “Jordan year”, because the NBA pro played under the number 23 throughout his career.



She said: "It's my Jordan year. I'm turning 23, and I had this idea where I was going to throw a Jordan party and everyone would have to wear Jordan. But I'm just too tired, I don't want to entertain people."