NEWS Dolly Parton wants to use her platform to 'help' people Newsdesk Share with :







The ‘9 to 5’ hitmaker has said she’s done “so many things” in her lifetime that have caused people to look up to her, and says that she now wants to use that position and influence to do something good for those who need it.



Speaking of her decision to make Christian music, she said: “I’ve done so many things. And I see that I am in a position to help. People look at me like someone they’ve always known, like a mother or sister. If I say something good, people might listen.



“I’ve just felt like God was calling me into that. I’ve always felt like my music was more my ministry than a job. I just feel that this day and time, we need more people that are in a position to help to try to do something, if they can, to brighten the world a little bit. That’s what I’m hoping to do now.”



Dolly was recently nominated for best contemporary Christian music performance/song at the 2020 Grammy awards for her collaboration with for King & Country on the single ‘God Only Knows’.



And the country icon has released two other faith-centric songs in the past few months, including ‘There Was Jesus’, and ‘Faith’.



Dolly, 73, says that regardless of people’s religious beliefs, believing in “something bigger” can help people combat the pressures of the world.



She added: “I’ve got three faith-based songs out now, which I feel very good about. Whether you believe in God or not, we need to believe in something bigger and better than what’s going on because we’re not doing too hot. We need to try to do a little better.”



But the singer insists she isn’t trying to “tell anybody how to be”, and has no intention of “preaching religion”.



Speaking to People magazine, she said: “I’m not trying to tell anybody how to be. I just say who I am and how I am. If there’s something you see in me that’s got a light, then I like to think that’s God’s light - not my light. In my faith, it bothers me sometimes when I see people worshiping the stars and all that. I’m like, ‘Oh Lord, don’t ever let me go there.’ That’s why I want to ship that on up to God. I don’t need nobody worshiping me. If I do shine and radiate, I’d like to think that is God’s light and I’d like to pass that on. I want to direct people to Him, not me.”