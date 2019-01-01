Scooter Braun pleads for meeting with Taylor Swift following family death threat

Music mogul Scooter Braun has extended his plea for a chat with Taylor Swift after claiming her fans have started making death threats to his family.

The bad blood between the pair began when Braun acquired Taylor's old record label, Big Machine, and with it the masters to her first six albums.

She took to social media at the beginning of the summer (19) and called the deal her "worst case scenario" and alleged Scooter, who represents Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande among others, was a "bully".

The one-sided feud escalated last week (ends15Nov19) when Swift accused Braun and her former record label boss, Scott Borchetta, of banning her from performing her old hits at the upcoming American Music Awards.

Big Machine bosses were reportedly forced to shut their Nashville, Tennessee offices down early on Friday (15Nov19), claiming the backlash from fans "greatly affects the safety of our employees and their families".

And a day after Braun suggested it was time for himself and Swift to sit down for a chat, he now admits members of his family have been threatened by Taylor's devotees.

"Since your public statement last week there have been numerous death threats directed at my family," he writes in an open letter, published on Thursday night. "This morning I spoke out publicly for the first time saying I wouldn’t participate in a social media war. However I came home tonight to find my wife had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children as well as other threats...

"Thinking of my wife and children, my team and their families, I have gone through a range of emotions on how to deal with this. I write this now only after a deep breathe (sic) and much reflection. I am certain there is no situation ever worth jeopardizing anyone’s safety."

He then addressed Swift's public letter, in which she called on her fans to "let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel" about the apparent restrictions on her AMAs performance, and asked her to understand her words "carry a tremendous amount of weight".

Braun also accused Swift of appearing to ignore his requests to discuss the matter, adding: "It almost feels as if you have no interest in ever resolving the conflict. At this point, with safety becoming a concern, I have no choice other than to publicly ask us to come together and try to find a resolution."

He closed out his letter with a screenshot from an internet troll allegedly threatening his family.

"Hi, why dont you just die withyour (sic) children???" it read. "I will buy a gun tmr and them shoot you allin (sic) the head."