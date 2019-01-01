NEWS Gorillaz set to release documentary 'Reject False Icons' featuring their collaborators including Noel Gallagher, Shaun Ryder and De La Soul Newsdesk Share with :







The upcoming film is set to give fans the "first ever all-access journey" into the world of the virtual band - made up of animated members 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Russel Hobbs and Noodle - which is the brainchild of Blur's Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett, and the making of their two recent albums, 2017's Humanz and 2018's 'The Now Now', plus 'The Now Now World Tour', which wrapped in October 2018.



Former Oasis star Noel featured on 'We Got The Power' with Savages' Jehnny Beth and rapper D.R.A.M., whilst Happy Mondays rocker Shaun makes a special appearance after he teamed up with Gorillaz on the 2005 hit 'DARE' from their album 'Demon Days'.



The movie will "document life in the studio with Gorillaz co-founders Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett; producers The Twilite Tone of D /\ P, Remi Kabaka and James Ford; as well as stellar roll call of featured artists including Vince Staples, Jean-Michel Jarre, De La Soul, DRAM, Pusha T, Peven Everett, Little Simz, Jamie Principle, Yasiin Bey, Bootie Brown, Cheick Tidiane Seck, Graham Coxon, Pauline Black, Zebra Katz, Danny Brown, Ben Mendelson, Kelela, Jehnny Beth, Hypnotic Brass, Junior Dan, Shaun Ryder, Mavis Staples, Sidiki Diabete and Noel Gallagher."



The project is directed by Denholm Hewlett, the son of Jamie, who "followed the band's every move for three years, covering the making of two critically acclaimed albums, 'Humanz' and 'The Now Now', as well as the band's most ambitious world tour to date encompassing dates across Europe, North America, South America and Mexico, bookended by its own Demon Dayz Festivals in the UK and US."



A one-off screening will take place on December 16, with more information found at rejectfalseicons.com

Meanwhile, Damon recently revealed that he has new material ready for Gorillaz' next record, but that he is putting the new music and touring on hold until "maybe 2028".



He said: "We're going to have to even it out.



"Since there wasn't much time between these recent two records it's probably going to be another 10 years.