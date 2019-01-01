NEWS Sir Paul McCartney has released brand new tracks 'Home Tonight' and 'In A Hurry' Newsdesk Share with :







The Beatles legend released his 17th solo album 'Egypt Station' - his first since 2013's 'New' - in September 2018, and he surprised fans on Friday (22.11.19) by dropping the two tracks recorded during the sessions he had for the record with Adele and Liam Gallagher's producer Greg Kurstin.



'Home Tonight' features bold guitars, brass and even clapping, whilst 'In A Hurry' starts off with anthemic piano, before busting out a stunning bluesy guitar solo.



The two songs were released digitally via Capitol Records, and will also be available as a double A-side 7-inch vinyl as part of the Record Store Black Friday event on November 29.



The new songs come after it was confirmed that Macca is set to headline Glastonbury in 2020.



The 'Hey Judge' hitmaker will be bringing the Saturday night to a close on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, south west England, on June 27 for the event's 50th anniversary.



Responding to an announcement on the festival's official Twitter page on Monday (18.11.19), McCartney replied: "Hey Glasto - excited to be part of your anniversary celebrations. See ya next summer!"



Organiser Emily Eavis was thrilled by the news, and insisted booking the 'Let It Be' hitmaker was "an absolute dream come true".



She wrote on Instagram: "IT'S REAL!! So excited.. Having Paul McCartney coming back to headline the Pyramid next year is an absolute dream come true.



"There really was no one that we wanted more for the 50th anniversary."



The 77-year-old musician had hinted at the news earlier in the day, as he shared a cryptic riddle on social media.

He tweeted an image of composer Philip Glass, actress Emma Stone and rock 'n' roll pioneer Chuck Berry, with the surnames combining as 'Glass-Stone-Berry".



Now, it's official and the legendary star will be returning to the festival for the first time since 2004, when he topped the bill alongside fellow headliners Muse and Oasis.



Glastonbury will also see Diana Ross play the Sunday afternoon's Legend's slot on June 28.